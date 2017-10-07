Nelly Arrested For Rape, Reportedly

Nelly has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman, according to TMZ.

Reports say a woman alleges she was raped on the rapper’s tour bus, parked at 762 Outlet Collection Dr. SW Auburn, WA. Nelly hours before had performed at the White River Amphitheater in Ridgefield, Washington.

The victim claimed the rape transpired Saturday morning at around 3:45 a.m. In response to who committed the act, she specifically named Nelly, who is currently on a tour with country pop duo Florida Georgia Line.

“At 3:48 AM a female called 911 to report that she was sexually assaulted by a male, who is known as the rapper “Nelly”. The alleged assault was reported to occur on the tour bus that was parked at the listed location. Nelly had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before,” reads an Auburn Police Department press release.

The Country Grammar rapper is said to be in custody for charges on second degree rape.

See a reported video clip of Nelly hours before the arrest here.