This afternoon (Oct. 13), the attorney representing the unnamed woman who accused Nelly of rape in Washington last week has said that her client will not testify against the rapper and intends to drop the case due the way it is being handled by police and the public.

In a letter first published by TMZ, the attorney describes the woman being exposed to scrutiny from strangers and reporters, and says that the investigation by the Auburn Police Department was compromised by leaks. “She wishes she had not called 911 because she believes the system is going to fail her,” reads the letter, which you can read in full here.

Nelly was arrested on Oct. 7 after a concert he was playing along with Florida Georgia Line. According to the woman, she was raped by Nelly on his tour bus.

