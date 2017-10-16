Paul Mooney might be known as The Godfather of Comedy, but not all folks are privy to the comedic legend.

On Friday (Oct. 13) the comedian addressed a photo of himself and Nene Leakes which circulated the week of her controversial rape joke. The Oct. 7th “Girls Night Out” show featured comedians Tiffany Haddish, Loni Love, Adele Givens, Hope Flood and Melanie Comarcho, bringing out a lot of heavy hitters like Mooney as special guests.

Mooney provided a little backstory, revealing he was present to see fellow comedic legend Adele Givens. He also shared that awkward moment the funny-woman in the making didn’t know who he was. “Sometimes? Grin n bear it,” he tweeted. “I met NeNe, she never heard of me, Paul Mooney, ‘Godfather of Comedy?’ How is she a comedian?”

Sometimes? grin n bear it. I met NeNe, she never heard of me, Paul Mooney/ Godfather of comedy? How is she a comedian? pic.twitter.com/FGaJepaOqf — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) October 14, 2017

Mooney helped launch the career of the late Richard Pryor as well as Robin Williams and John Witherspoon. Many millennials were introduced to Mooney during his time on the Chappelle’s Show for his “Negrodamus” and “Ask A Black Dude” skits.

Fans were surprised to hear the backstory, given their cheery appearance in the photo. Mooney shared how Greg Leakes informed his wife of his comedic status after their initial greeting.

Her hubby pulled her aside then the fake began. — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) October 15, 2017

No joke, her husband took her aside , whispered in her ear and then the fake began! — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) October 15, 2017

Leakes hasn’t respond to the mishap, but she did share a bit of knowledge from Tami Roman on her Instagram page. Leakes has apologized for a joke making light of rape at the show. In addition to public backlash and threats of a Real Housewives of Atlanta boycott, she was dropped from Xscape’s upcoming reunion tour.

Speak it sis @tamiroman A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:07am PDT

