Sometimes things can get out of control during comedy sets. Comedians can cross a line on stage and hell or an impactful moment can take over.

Nene Leakes is now facing the former after she wished a heckler a terrible fate. The moment took place in Oakland on Saturday (Oct. 7) during the “Girls Night Out” show featuring comedians Tiffany Haddish, Loni Love, Adele Givens, Hope Flood and Melanie Comarcho. With Leakes as the host, the audience was expecting to share their laughs between the legends and the Real Housewives of Atlanta star.

SWIPE: Girls Nite Out Comedy Tour went down in Oakland Ca last nite and I had big fun with @tiffanyhaddish @comiclonilove and got to hug @paulmooneylive Much love & success to @adele_givens @hope.flood @melaniecomarcho A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Oct 8, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

Footage posted to Facebook caught Leakes in a exchanged with an audience member, where she cracked a thinly veiled joke to the heckler. “[The Uber driver], I hope he rape your a** tonight when he take you home.”

Leakes began her journey into standup last year with the “So Nasty, So Rude” tour, but her interest in comedy wasn’t welcomed by all comedians.

“I just find it ironic that these days it seems like any reality show celebrity or celebrity of any type who wants to call themselves a comic can,” Luenell stated last year. “I hope my sister here has a great weekend and a successful run….that is until she gets bored or tired.”

Leakes has more hosting duties ahead with a planned appearance for Xscape’s upcoming tour. So far, she hasn’t apologized for her joke.

