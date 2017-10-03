New Music: Retro Remembers The Time When The 90s Ruled With Nine1 Mixtape

We love the 90s around these parts so anyone that reps the era right gets big props over here. So, born in the year 1991, Retro, the Detroit native, now Atlanta lampin’ rapper/producer is one we are watching for his ultimate glow up. With a visit to our VIBE offices last month, the laid back cool of Retro took over our conference room space and his groovy tunes influenced by one of the greatest decades, had those walking by the room dancing to the iconic beats of the time.

What he showcased was his debut project nine1, which consists of 15 tracks of 90s infused tracks, sampling the music and vocal styles the likes of Brandy, A Tribe Called Quest, Tony, Toni, Toné, and many more. The mixtape will take those from the days of baggy jeans, floppy Timbs and colorful clothes back to when the parties were dance fests, videos made sense and rappers had bars (no shade new cats, haha). Speaking of bars, Retro definitely lays his lyric game down quite flat. “Make It Last”, “All I Need” and the project’s newest single, “G Like” exhibits that sentiment well.

As for visuals, be sure to view the video above, “Brandy” followed by “I Love NY” for a glimpse to his movement. Listen to the project nine1 in full below: