New York City To Launch $8 Million Anti-Bullying Campaign

To combat bullying in classrooms across the five boroughs, New York City announced an anti-bullying campaign that’ll cost $8 million, Gothamist reports. Parts of the campaign will provide a website for parents or guardians to report when their child is being targeted in schools and a portion of the money will benefit 300 schools with high incidents of bullying to help make their programs effective.

Per a statement published by the news site, schools chancellor Carmen Farina described in further detail the initiative’s goals. “Bullying, harassment, and discrimination have no place in our schools and these reforms, including strengthened training for staff and families, a new family-facing reporting portal, and expanded mental health services will deliver critical resources to prevent and address bullying in schools. We must work together to ensure that all school communities, particularly parents, are engaged as partners in this ongoing work.”

In September, the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation in the Bronx experienced a deadly incident as a result of bullying. Abel Cedeno, 18, fatally stabbed Matthew McCree, 15, and critically injured a 16-year-old student after a reported argument and taunting at the hands of the younger teen students. Cedeno now faces murder and attempted murder charges.