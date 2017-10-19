In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault drama, a number of actors have come forward to reveal they were also harassed, assaulted, or abused. Many of which, stated that they experienced this misconduct when they were only children. While those stars will unfortunately never get their childhood back, Nick Cannon says other parents take this as a warning.

TMZ caught up with Cannon at the airport where he spilled details about the inner workings of Hollywood. When asked whether the industry does enough to protect the children, Cannon, who was a child star in the 90s, said: “Absolutely not.” “It’s horrible.”

He also gave parents advice on getting their children mixed up in that world. “I wouldn’t advise anybody to put their kid in the work force.”

After the #MeToo hashtag was started on Twitter, a number of former child stars, including Reese Witherspoon, have shared their horror stories.

Check out Cannon’s full comments in the video below.