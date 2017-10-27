Fans didn’t have to wait too long to receive this musical treat on Friday (Oct. 27). Following a preview of their latest offering at Powerhouse on Thursday night (Oct. 26), Migos unleashed the full version of “Motor Sport” featuring Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Produced by Murda Beatz, the rappers trade bars over breaking records and leaving their haters in the dust. “Why would I hop in some beef?/ When I could just hop in a Porsche/You said she, gon’ do what from who?/That’s not a reliable source,” Cardi fires off. This year remains a profitable and prosperous one for each artist involved, getting fans ready for a bevy of tunes from their respective albums that are due in the near future.

In the meantime, zoom to another stratosphere below.