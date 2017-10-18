Nicki Minaj caused an uproar when she made a comment in a recent interviewfor XXL’s 20th anniversary issue, crediting herself for “reintroducing the female rapper to pop culture.” Minaj expressed her disappointment in media blogs misinterpreting her remarks and shared a lengthy message on her Instagram clarifying her message.

Offering $100,00 to anyone who can find where she stated, “I made female rappers mainstream,” Minaj began her rant giving props to the female artists who have carved out their own successful paths in music long before she emerged on the scene.

“Imagine me saying I made female rappers mainstream when there were so many women who already had platinum albums under their belts,” she wrote. “Lauryn sold 10 million off one album, Eve had platinum singles w/Alicia, Gwen Stefani, her own tv show & clothing line. It doesn’t get more mainstream/pop than Missy’s biggest singles. Foxy & Kim had platinum albums & shaped the sound of NY female rappers, Latifah had her own sitcom, Trina was on billboard with hits, etc.”

In her interview with XXL, the “No Frauds” rapper said that “there had been so much time where there wasn’t a female rap album out that went platinum” and her role was “reintroducing the female rapper to pop culture.”

Elsewhere in her Instagram post, Minaj reiterated her thoughts on the inactivity of female rappers when she debuted.

“When I came out, there had been a drought of a few years where NO female rap album had gone platinum, females weren’t getting budgets, the industry did NOT believe in the female rapper anymore,” she continued. “They had stopped generating MONEY for labels. Ask any rap historian or just anyone with a brain. These are facts and nothing but the facts. So I “REINTRODUCED” the “successful” female rapper back to POP CULTURE. Showed big business we were major players in the game just like the boys were.”

Read Nicki Minaj’s full message below.

