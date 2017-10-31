Fans praised Cardi B for holding her own on the newly-released track, “Motor Sport,” but it turns out, she was close to not being featured on the song at all. Following rumors that Cardi was a final addition, Nicki Minaj jumped on Twitter to clarify the song’s timeline.

According to the pop star, the single’s original version only featured Nicki and Quavo. “I was on the song w/Quavo. No one else was on it. He called & asked if I think we should put Bardi on it, I said ‘ok let’s do it’. The end,” she tweeted. “Migos weren’t even on it yet. Just Quavo.”

I was on the song w/Quavo. No one else was on it. He called & asked if I think we should put Bardi on it, I said “ok let’s do it”. The end. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2017

Migos weren’t even on it yet. Just Quavo. The conspiracy theories r just so tired. Relax. Breathe. Imagine me not knowing who on a song w/me — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2017

It was also suggested that the Migos surprised Nicki, by springing Cardi on the song last minute and without her knowledge. The “Rake It Up” artist also addressed that speculation, scolding the trolls for their “tired” conspiracy theories. “Imagine me not knowing who on a song w/me,” she continued. “Anything w/my name on it gets approved by me. It can’t even go on a streaming service w/o me hearing it & giving written approval.”

Anything w/my name on it gets approved by me. It can’t even go on a streaming service w/o me hearing it & giving written approval. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 31, 2017

Nicki concluded her message by reiterating he previous points about sexism within the music industry. “These are men in our culture who simply refuse to let it go. They don’t do this to male M.C.’s,” she added. While Nicki may have been speaking generally in her tweet, she could be subliminally targeting Joe Budden, who provided his own opinions about how “Motor Sport” came about on “Everyday Struggle.”

Once again, both Nicki and Cardi have been forced to put the rumors regarding a possible feud to rest. Nicki’s latest statement probably won’t be enough to convince people there isn’t any beef. But as she said, “Motor Sport is #1 added on urban radio.” So there isn’t really much to complain about.