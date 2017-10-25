Nicki Minaj Would Like Some Respect On Her Name

Nicki Minaj has a lot of things to celebrate these days. She’s been in the game for just over a decade, was the only woman featured on XXL’s 20th anniversary issues and her iconic “Monster” verse turned seven (!) this week. Despite her continued wins and buzz around her next album, the lack of support from men in and out the game is on the rap superstar’s mind.

On Wednesday (Oct. 24), Nicki thanked New Jersey rapper Russ for shining light on her artistry. “Do people not know that Nicki Minaj has birthed so many females?,” he said during his interview with Rap Radar’s B. Dot and Elliott Wilson. “Not just in rap, but the way women look. You have to really do your research. She’s been that sh*t for mad long now. Let’s not act like she wasn’t on a Jay and Kanye song with arguably the best verse.”

This was so nice of you my love, thank you 🙏🏽 https://t.co/FmQNaR3Gtf — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

Nicki has been vocal about unequal treatment of women in rap, but decided take a stab at the topic once again. In the past, rappers like Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem have given the rapper her props, but the praise has been few and far in between. Rap peers like Drake, Lamar and J. Cole have repeatedly found themselves catching praise from music critics, but also scholars and researchers of pop culture.

In any field, women must work TWICE as hard to even get HALF the respect her male counterparts get. When does this stop? — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

The greats collaborated w/Drake, Kendrick & Jcole b/c they’re dope MC’s. They collab’d w/nicki cuz someone pulled a gun to their heads… 😴🤣 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

Putting ppl in the same sentence as me after my 10 years of consistent winning. What are you teaching THEM? They’d never do this to a man. — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

She also retweeted a comment by Lamar saying, “This is so telling. And scary. I’d have to wear some baggy pants [and] timbs for men to openly give props.

Kendrick’s tweet from 7 years ago. This is so telling. And scary. I’d have to wear some baggy pants n timbs for men to openly give props. https://t.co/r6fEjSJZPl — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2017

Nicki’s accolades go further than her platinum album sales. She’s one of the few rappers to be nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy, consecutively won the BET Award for “Best Female Hip Hop Artist” six years in a row and now has more Billboard Hot 100 hits than any female artist…ever. The honor was previously awarded to Aretha Franklin, who held the record since 1958.

Nicki isn’t the only one to share this fate. Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Missy Elliot, Eve, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah and many other female emcees have yet to get the praise deserved for their music as well as their abilities to effortlessly switch to the mainstream.

So what gives? More than likely it’s penises and egos. With the tides changing on male-dominated industries as of late, the same could be on the way for the music industry, preferably the hip-hop music industry.

