The list of nominees for 2018’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class is finally in. On Thursday morning (Oct. 5), it was announced that Nina Simone, LL Cool J, Rage Against the Machine, Bon Jovi, Depeche Mode and more are all eligible for potential induction into the prestigious museum.

This marks the first time Nina Simone has been nominated. In order to be considered, an artist within any genre must have released their “first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of induction.”

The announcement of the final list of inductees will air on HBO in December 2017. To cast your vote, visit rockhall.com/vote which you’ll be able to do so from Oct. 5 to Dec. 5, 2017. View the full list below.

- Bon Jovi

– Kate Bush

– The Cars

– Depeche Mode

– Dire Straits

– Eurythmics

– J. Geils Band

– Judas Priest

– LL Cool J

– MC5

– The Meters

– Moody Blues

– Radiohead

– Rage Against the Machine

– Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

– Nina Simone

– Sister Rosetta Tharpe

– Link Wray

– The Zombies