It looks like the former First Couple could be moving into another historic housing location, this time, in the Big Apple.

According to Page Six, it appears that Barack and Michelle Obama may be moving to a pricey pad in New York City’s Upper East Side.

The site reads that the apartment, which is close to Mayor de Blasio’s Gracie Mansion was “built in 1930, the white-glove, full-service, pre-war building has 15 floors and 43 apartments. Other notables who have lived there include Gloria Vanderbilt, conductor André Kostelanetz and New Yorker critic Alexander Woollcott.”

The apartment features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a library, and stunning views. An added bonus for the active couple: a gym and fitness center, as well as top-notch security so that they stay safe.

If this is true, welcome to the neighborhood!