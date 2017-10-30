After a high-energy performance at Power 105.1’s star-studded Powerhouse concert (Oct. 26), two members of the Migos and an unidentified man fell into a minor scuffle.

According to TMZ, the incident took place later that evening outside of the W Hotel on Lexington Avenue. It’s still unclear what caused the rift that involved other people.

This news arrives a few days after the trio released their single, “Motor Sport” featuring newly engaged Cardi B (who’s linked to Offset) and Nicki Minaj.

UPDATE:

The man in the video, who’s reportedly Migos’ bodyguard, said their altercation is water under the bridge.