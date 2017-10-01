In the wee hours of Sunday morning (Oct. 1) O.J. Simpson left a Nevada prison after serving nine years for a Las Vegas kidnapping and armed robbery.

To avoid media attention, Simpson exited the prison at night and was picked up by an unidentified friend. Brooke Keast, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Corrections gave Simpson one last piece of advice before he left.

READ Florida’s Attorney General Wants To Block O.J. Simpson From Moving To The State

“I told him, ‘Don’t come back,’ and he responded, ‘I don’t intend to,’ ” she said. “He was upbeat, personable and seemed happy to get on with his life.”

According to CNN, Simpson left the prison with “three or four boxes about the size of a microwave.” Inside was a hot plate, shower shoes and clothing. Simpson also met with his parole officer.

“They went over what he needs for parole and where he needs to check in, what he should do to get a driver’s license, et cetera [and] instructions on what to do once he’s out there,” Keast said.

READ O.J. Simpson’s Fame May Delay His Release From Prison

In 2007, Simpson was part of a group that raided a hotel to steal sports memorabilia that he alleges was his. The former Buffalo Bills player was sentenced to 33 years in prison. In July 2017 during a televised parole board meeting, Simpson was granted his freedom. Now that Simpson is out of prison, close friends say he isn’t going to hide. It’s reported he’ll live with friends in a wealthy gated Nevada community.

“He’s going to focus on kids, friends, his family and golf,” Tom Scotto, who attend Simpson’s parole hearing said. “Maybe not the first day or second, but he is going to go out.”