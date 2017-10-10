Oprah was recently a guest on talk show Ellen DeGeneres’ web segment “Burning Questions.”

During the sketch, the self-made billionaire disclosed that she recently went to the bank like the rest of us plebeians, after not paying it a visit in nearly 30 years. The statement was brought up after she was asked about her PIN number.

“I went to the bank recently because I hadn’t been to the bank since 1988,” she explained. She said that she went because she wanted to hand deposit a $1 million check.

“I stood in line…just to do it! It felt fantastic!” she laughed. “Actually…it was $2 million.”

Must be nice…