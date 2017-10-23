After coming down from their criminal rampage in their “District” video, OverDoz. is back with a vengeance with their upbeat collaboration with Miguel, “Backstage.” The single, which was produced by critically acclaimed producer 1500 Or Nothin, is an ode to the ecstatic fans that crowd the entrance of their dressing rooms before and after concerts.

“Backstage” is the latest offering to leak from Oversdoz.’s highly anticipated debut album 2008. Kent Jamz, Cream, P, and Joon have been shedding light on the project for nearly two years, but now the budding group is finally ready to unleash their debut LP.

2008, the album, is set for a Oct 27 release.