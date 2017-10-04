Miami’s Own O.Z. Shows Us How He Spends His “Check” (Video)

With all eyes on Miami at the moment, O.Z. felt compelled to come through with a visual representation of his breakthrough single “Check.” In the video for the Cash Money AP-produced track, O.Z. drops his well-earned cash on a number of things — from helping a kid buy food from the corner store to throwing dollar bills in the air at his crew’s party — he does it all

O.Z. aka Mr. 28 Grams first made his impact in Miami after releasing his mixtape Destined For Greatness via Fratt Boi Muzic Group back in 2010. After feeding his fanbase outside of the 305 numerous mixtapes over the last sevens years, O.Z. hit the ground running in 2017 by dropping his latest project Nobody Safe hosted by E Feezy, and followed-up with “Check” shortly afterwards.

“Check” up on O.Z.’s new video below.