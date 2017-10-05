Rising Artist Ozuna Basks In His Success: “I Always Knew I’d Be Big”

There’s no denying reggaeton superstar Ozuna’s steady rise to the top. With his melancholic love songs presiding over irresistible reggaeton beats and trap sounds (see: “Tu Foto” and “Corazon de Seda”), he’s seemingly begun to redefine the genre, along with his contemporaries such as J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

The 25-year-old reggaetonero always knew his ascension in music was promising. “I always knew that I’d be big,” he recently told FADER.

Ozuna’s debut album Odisea peaked at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Latin Albums chart, and he’s certain he reached that spot because his music drips mass appeal: “This is what the people like. I think Latin music is in the best moment, and it’s going to continue growing and escalating.”

The singer born Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado also told the publication that some of his greatest influences have been Romeo Santos, Daddy Yankee and salsa legend Frankie Ruiz.

With eight singles on the Billboard charts and a debut LP sitting pretty at the top, there’s no telling how far this rising newcomer will go.

Read his interview in full here.