P. Diddy Wants To Own His Own His Own NFL League

CREDIT: Getty Images

P.Diddy, like many, have had it with the NFL. Most of the season’s biggest headlines–with respect to Odell Beckham Jr’s injury– have come from what’s happening off the field rather than on. Colin Kaepernick’s peaceful protest against police brutality, Jemele Hill’s ESPN suspension and a host of others have left a lot of people exasperated.

P.Diddy has taken to social media numerous times to express his frustration with the NFL, as well as with the players who he thinks aren’t exercising their power. In a recent rant, Mr. Combs said the only way to make matters better is for him to own his own NFL league.

Diddy is a determined man and doesn’t stop until he gets what he wants. First it was Bad Boy, then Sean John followed by Revolt TV and Ciroc liquor, so if Diddy says he’s going to own his own NFL league, it’s only a matter of time.

