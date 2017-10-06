PARTYNEXTDOOR Arrested For Alleged Drug Possession

PARTYNEXTDOOR was arrested for alleged possession of Xanax and Oxycodone. The 24-year-old Canadian, whose birth name is Jahron A. Brathwaite, and Jerome P. Nevins, also 24, were arrested at the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge Thursday (Oct. 5) morning, per a press release from the New York State Police.

The singer was crossing the border into the U.S. following a concert in Toronto the night before, when the bus that he was riding in was “stopped for secondary inspection.”

State troopers were called in to assist U.S. Customs and Border personal after it was stated that Nevins was found in possession of Xanax, and PND was found in possession of Xanax and Oxycodone.

Both men were charged with seventh degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and issued appearance tickets to appear in Town of Lewiston Court.

PND is scheduled to perform in Boston Friday (Oct. 6) night.

