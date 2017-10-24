Who knew in addition to whipping up fast-selling pies that Patti LaBelle is also a matchmaker? In the case of Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade’s love story, the veteran vocalist had something to do with their pairing.

During a pit stop on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Union revealed that when she first saw her NBA husband, she didn’t experience love at first sight, but LaBelle had urged her to be open to his pursuit because she knew he was a good guy.

“He’s a bit younger than me, so it felt like he was 12,” she recalled. “He was super shy and quiet…” LaBelle then said, “‘Girl, you better drop that zero and get you a hero,’ so it was Ms. Patti that nudged me in the direction,” Union concluded.

The acclaimed actress also mentioned that she found it odd that the NBA star tried to woo her at a bar because of his sobriety. “It was like sober guy in the bar, which is a little lurky,” she said. “When I first saw him, he was just watching us from up above… None of it felt like, ‘Yeah, this is the guy I’m gonna spend the rest of my life with.'”

The 44-year-old entertainer is currently promoting her memoir, “We’re Gonna Need More Wine.” In the book, the Being Mary Jane star details a slew of personal vignettes from her life, including losing her virginity, cheating, being married to NFL star Chris Howard, and being raped at the age of 19.

“I talk about the sense of rape energy that has continued to swirl around me, things happening to me that are out of my control,” she told NPR in a previous interview. “And then in the microcosm of Hollywood, being put in the situation where you’re not supposed to have any boundaries. You’re supposed to be grateful if your fans want to be around you or touch you or grope you or yank you around, and all of that is supposed to just be par for the course.”