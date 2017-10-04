PBS is turning its lens onto viewers this October to celebrate Latino Heritage Month through a new social media campaign, #MiHistoria!

The campaign encourages audiences to celebrate Latino stories and culture, and to contribute their personal stories — memories, photos and videos — via their favorite social networks.

This week, PBS is lending ears on a tradition that represents an important element of throughout Latin America and the Caribbean: music. Join the network as part of #MiHistoria this week by celebrating you and your most memorable music moments during Latino Heritage Month.

About PBS’ #MiHistoria:



Each week a new theme will challenge viewers to celebrate the people, ideas, and moments in history that are important to them. All memories using the hashtag #MiHistoria (and tag @PBS) will be aggregated onto PBS.org and shared across PBS platforms to help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Weekly themes will prompt online audiences to celebrate Latino culture through their own photos & videos. Campaign images, sourced by PBS, LPB, WORD Channel and AMDOC will be used to prompt this discussion.

- Week 1: Latino Pride! Past, Present, Future (9/15 – 9/24)

– Week 2: Food (9/25 – 10/1)

– Week 3: Music (10/2 – 10/8)

– Week 4: Family and Friends (10/9 – 10/15)