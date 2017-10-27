Multihyphenate Pharrell Williams and Girls Trip writer Tracy Oliver are coming together to create a horror movie adaptation of the Danielle Vega book, Survive The Night.

According to THR, Williams and Oliver will reportedly make the movie a “music-themed horror thriller.” While Oliver will be penning and directing the film, Williams will serve as its producer, along wth his I Am Other cohort, Mimi Valdes. Oliver’s directing skills were brought the the forefront in Jhene Aiko’s recent short film, Trip.

“The story follows a group of female college students trapped inside an underground warehouse music festival on Halloween,” reports the site. “They must fight for their lives against a mysterious attacker who hunts them down throughout the night.”

The last time Williams, Oliver and Valdes collaborated together was for Issa Rae’s original YouTube webseries, The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.