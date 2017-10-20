The late 90’s and early 2000s was a memorable time for pop music. In addition to the dynamic force that was Britney Spears, there were other pop-tarts with power vocals to match. Enter Pink (or P!nk) and Christina Aguilera, who helped us sing about heartbreak and girl power.

As it turns out, the latter wasn’t exchanged between the two. During an appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Thursday (Oct. 19), Pink looked back on her former beef with the singer and how they made amends.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha and I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal,” Pink said during the “Plead the Fifth” segment. “We just are very different, and we were very young and new. Women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught to us on the playground.”

The singers took part in the decade’s most popular track, “Lady Marmalade” with Mya and Lil’ Kim. The track, penned by Bob Crewe and Kenny Nolan, and previously made popular by Labelle (Patti Labelle’s group), earned the women a Grammy in 2001. The two reportedly argued over who would have the biggest singing portion and later butted heads after Pink’s mentor Linda Perry went on to work with Christina for her classic album, Stripped.

While their beef never reached a level of craziness, it almost got physical.

“Actually, she swung on me in a club, which is hilarious,” Pink said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘What’s happening right now?'”

Thankfully, the girls became mature women (and moms!). They ended up making up during Pink’s guest spot on The Voice in 2016. “She’s so talented. And deep down, I’ve had bad days too. She’s really a sweet person,” Pink said.

Check out her “Plead the Fifth” segment above.

