PNB Chizz Tells A Feelings Catching Former Crush “You Missed Ya Wave”

Philly’s Germantown native, PNB Chizz, has a new tune that captures the moment of stuntin’ on a old thing that wasn’t so into him back in the day. “‘You Missed Ya Wave’ is basically me finally getting the girl I grew up thinking was the sh-t that played me time and time again,” says Chizz, who is a huge Busta Rhymes fan. “Now, she sees my glow and wants to shine with me, but I’m focused now. I ain’t got the time. Money over…you had ya chance, you blew it.” Be on the look out for more work from PNB Chizz.