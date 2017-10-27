PnB Rock & Russ Sort Through Their “Issues”

Within the last week, PnB Rock and Russ have been dealing with a handful of problems. During his last trip to the West Coast, the Atlantic Record signee recently got caught up in the heat of his “X Factor” collaborator A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s now-squashed beef with Lil B at Rolling Loud Bay Area.

Meanwhile in New York City, Russ continues to bring up his problems with the industry and those who refused to support him at the beginning of his career. Now they’ve got some new issues to vent about.

The Philly native recently linked up with the Jersey born spitter to cook up his new single “Issues.” In the record produced by Ness (HBTL) and Cameron Pasquale, PnB is upfront about his relationship problems. Russ jumps in to flaunt his issues with the multiple women he hooks up with, and doesn’t regret flipping them into life goals.

“I’m ashamed, no I’m not/Who am I kidding, man I love it,” raps Russ. “24 with like 24 reasons to say ‘F*ck it'”

“Issues” is set to appear on PnB Rock’s long-awaited debut album Catch These Vibes, which drops Nov. 17th. Listen to his new single “Issues” featuring Russ below.