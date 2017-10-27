Premiere: Gill Graff Links With Wrekonize & Hi-Rez For “Dreamer”

There are levels to being a dreamer in 2017. Whether you’re fighting for your right to be an American citizen or finally living out your long-term goals, Gill Graff is out to embrace those who are constantly hustling to make their aspirations come true with his new single “Dreamer.”

“Believed in myself I got faith in me,” Graff raps. “F*ck being underrated I just elevated to a higher purpose, I’mma demonstrate it/I’m the best no debating mom I made it, I’m so faded.”

The Miami rhymer recruits ¡MAYDAY! rapper Wrekonize and Broward County native Hi Rez to throw down their inspirational bars on the guitar-laced instrumental produced by MiamiBeatWave and Chris Dean. All three rehash their past struggles, but in the end they all remain grateful that they’re alive to encourage others to keep chasing their dreams, and make new ones.

“It’s dreamers such as Thomas Edison, Alexander Graham Bell, and the Wright brothers who helped evolve how the world operates today,” Gill Graff told VIBE about the record. “We aspire to push the envelope just a tad bit more through our music.”

Keep dreaming and push play on Gill Graff’s new single “Dreamer” featuring Wrekonize & Hi- Rez below.