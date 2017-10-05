Premiere: Watch PineappleCITI And Dougie F Talk Like Sex On “Pepsi”

We are in the time of women rising up in Hip-Hop. With Young M.A ruling last summer and Cardi B. running this summer, odds are out to be on watch for New Jersey’s rhyme ripper, PineappleCITI. Raised in a musical household, as her Dad was a DJ, PineappleCITI was exposed to all types of genres that currently influence her melodic yet edgy flow. Trust she’s of the notion that singing at times works for the track, and can really hold a note for more than just the chorus. Last year’s “Rose Colored” caught the attention of the industry and interest from producer Clinton Sparks lead to PC and CS getting up to form an allegiance of dopeness.

When PC came for a visit to the VIBE offices in NYC recently, she came through on one of those leg scooters (due to a horrific car accident that derailed her music aspirations for a bit). Her youthful face, long locs and sweet voice, goes perfectly with her laid back demeanor. The music from her self-titled 8-track debut project (released on September 25th, 2017) explores themes that have been rolling around in her head for years, everything from dealing with self-love, loving women and watching out for those devils while reaching new levels.

Getting some good visuals helps push projects and getting some dope features can’t hurt, so PC gets the new flavor of Dougie F spitting and showing off some acting chops in the video of the single “Pepsi”. Take a moment to feel PC’s flow and download/stream the project on all platforms.