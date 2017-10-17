Wyclef Jean needs little introduction at this point in his career. As a founding member of the seminal hip-hop group Fugees, he helped spread the unique sound of the New Jersey trio to the world. As a soloist, he continued his musical legacy with a string of acclaimed albums and collaborations — beginning with Carnival in 1997 — and to this day, he also continues to be a world wide recognized humanitarian.

On the verge of the release of Carnival III’s deluxe edition, the legend debuts a sexy new video for “Turn Me Good.” In the visuals, Wyclef woos his lady with nothing but his dynamic voice and a microphone. “Do not listen to this song unless you are gonna put it on repeat and make love all night,” says Wyclef blunty about “Turn Me Good.”

The artist’s Carnival III: The Fall and Rise of a Refugee (Deluxe Edition) contains the 12 tracks with the hits “What Happened To Love” feat. Lunch Money Lewis & The Knocks , “Fela Kuti”, “Borrowed Time”, “Turn Me Good”, “Slums” feat. Jazzy Amra, H1DaHook, Marx Solvila and more. It will also include new remixes and interpretations of “What Happened To Love” (Afrobeats remix), Trapicabana feat N.O.R.E & Riley, “ Fela Kuti” (CRO Remix) and the rare new track “California.” The album is set to hit all retailers on Nov 3.

