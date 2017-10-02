Don Ferquan aka Quan’s sophomore LP is finally here. After dropping his mixtape www.donferquan.com last year, the Virginia native fueled the hype for the long-awaited follow-up project to his debut album Walking Testimony, which dropped by in 2009. Over the weekend, Quan’s fans gave a huge sigh of relief when Quan finally lifted his brand new album Point Of No Return off of his shoulders, and released it on music streaming services everywhere.

Quan serves up 22 fresh records via his indie imprint Kingz Nation — including the notable title track and “Warrior’z Way.” The former Nas collaborator only relies on a couple of features from his own blood relatives and those who he considers family. His own parents join him on the intro and skits throughout the album. Fellow Virginia native Pusha T also joins Quan in “All On Him” while Yung King Cream “In My Lane.”

Before the album dropped, Quan released the video for track no. 6 “U Already Know.” Cop the album here and watch the video for “U Already Know” below.