Quavo Teases Collaboration With Lil Yachty & Childish Gambino
During the summer, Donald Glover announced he has plans to put his rap career as Childish Gambino to rest, then taking that back and promising new music. The multi-hyphenated star’s keeping his word. Glover recently went into the studio with Quavo and Lil Yachty.
Quavo shared a home movie-style video captioned “G A M B I N O H U N C H O L I L B O A T 3 3 3” on Instagram Monday (Oct. 23), featuring the trio hanging out in the studio. The video’s muted to keep the song under wraps, but it’s certainly getting fans excited for the star-studded collab.
No word yet on if this will be a stand-alone single or part of any of their upcoming albums. Lil Yachty and Migos have upcoming albums Lil Boat 2 and Culture II, respectively, with no release dates announced yet.
Watch the videos below.