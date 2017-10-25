During the summer, Donald Glover announced he has plans to put his rap career as Childish Gambino to rest, then taking that back and promising new music. The multi-hyphenated star’s keeping his word. Glover recently went into the studio with Quavo and Lil Yachty.

Quavo shared a home movie-style video captioned “G A M B I N O H U N C H O L I L B O A T 3 3 3” on Instagram Monday (Oct. 23), featuring the trio hanging out in the studio. The video’s muted to keep the song under wraps, but it’s certainly getting fans excited for the star-studded collab.

READ Quavo And Zaytoven Look To The “Stars In The Ceiling”

No word yet on if this will be a stand-alone single or part of any of their upcoming albums. Lil Yachty and Migos have upcoming albums Lil Boat 2 and Culture II, respectively, with no release dates announced yet.

READ Donald Glover Speaks On The “Surprising” Success Of “Redbone”

Watch the videos below.

G A M B I N O H U N C H O L I L B O A T 3 3 3 A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Oct 24, 2017 at 6:09pm PDT