Following a bountiful success at the box office this summer 17, Girls Trip’s actresses and creators already have their sights set on a follow-up. Although there’s no definitive word on when or if production will occur, one of the film’s lead entertainers, Queen Latifah, has a dream destination that she’d like the sequel to take place.

During an interview on The Rachel Ray Show (Oct. 3), the award-winning actress/musician wants the ensemble to travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. If that’s not possible, then Jamaica would provide the perfect backdrop to the crew’s pending shenanigans.

“I keep voting for Rio, but that’s me being selfish, of course,” she began. “I want to go to Rio! The samba, the bodies, the sexiness, the beaches, the mountains, the sexiness…We’d shoot anywhere. I mean honestly, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, add that already. You take us and put us anywhere you want.”

Also starring Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith, viewers follow the wild yet introspective trip of four college best friends at Essence Festival in New Orleans. From a cheating scandal to financial constraints to a grapefruit technique, Girls Trip packs in just enough comedic and emotional moments.