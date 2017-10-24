While the residents of Flint, Michigan are still without clean water, Queen Latifah and Jill Scott star in the forthcoming Lifetime movie about one of America’s most deadliest crisis’ and the government’s gross inability to take responsibility and aid American citizens.

Appropriately titled Flint, The film shines a light on four women, Iza (Latifah) Nayyirah (Scott) along with Leanna and Melissa played by Betsy Brandt and Marin Ireland who all experience the effects of the lead infested water and how they choose to respond to city’s officials. The movie centers around pediatrician Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha’s findings that an entire generation of kids were exposed to high-levels of lead poison in the water.

In the trailer Latifah’s character is seen consoling a pregnant mother, while Scott is on the steps of what appears to be city hall echoing the sentiments of other protestors. “Our trust in authority is gone,” Scott’s character says.

In 2014 to cut costs, city officials switched Flint’s water source from Lake Huron to the Flint River. Historically, water from Flint River has been poor quality and was “severely eroded due to fecal coliform bacteria, low dissolved oxygen, plant nutrients, oils and toxic substances.” A study by Virginia Tech found that water from Flint River was 19 times more corrosive than water from Lake Huron. At the time of this post, Flint residents are still without clean water.

For more information on a timeline of the Flint Water Crisis, click here. Flint premieres on Lifetime Oct. 28.