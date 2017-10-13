Newcomer Quincey White Has A Story To Tell On New EP ‘The 7′

South Central, L.A. breeds some of the most profound stories about inner-city life. And yes, it’s cool when rappers create captivating songs–that reach the masses–about life in the ghetto. That’s great. But many of these stories sound cliché. And we don’t believe the outlandish wordplay. However, a spiritual connection takes place when a rhymeslinger showcases his ability to pen personal stories that are reliable and moves listeners to look at the man in the mirror.

Here comes the budding MC, Quincey White, formerly known as Dubb. The 30-year-old word assassin is cut from an authentic cloth. First, he doesn’t brag about the trials and tribulations of being raised in the mud of South Central. Secondly, White’s songwriting is concrete. He doesn’t overthink his content, which proves that he’s writing from experience. Lastly, son can rap. Period.

Today, the OverDeliver artist released his brand new EP, The 7. The seven track effort is a honest narration of the misery and hope of White’s Athens Park stomping ground. The proof is in the pudding, too. Quincey has clocked in studio time with the likes of The Game and Kendrick Lamar, Nipsey Hussle, among others.

Earlier this week, VIBE briefly spoke with Q.White to get a better idea of who he is and where’s he’s from.

Q. White’s ‘hood

I was raised on 127th & Broadway in a neighborhood called Athens Park in South Central. And seven is short for the block. Also, the number seven is a powerful number that represents completeness and perfection.

On his chance meeting with Sway

My homies Jake&Pappa, they manager Nicky Geezy used to work for Sway. And I was always in her ear, telling her to let me go on the show, I can rap. She really told him. I went on Sway. And then I kept going on. The conversations off the camera… and he was like: ‘Who you mess with?’ I didn’t have no representation at the time, and he felt like I needed to be in a bigger position.

Getting advice from Sway

He told me to just stay true to me. He cares about my life. Not just the music. That’s why it’s so natural when I’m around him. That’s like big bro.

First time in the studio

The first time I went to the studio– I started rapping when I was 13-years-old. I loved it. That was better than playing basketball. And I loved Basketball. Wanted to go to the NBA. After I recorded my first song, I knew that I wanted to do this.

His hustle

I always tried to make money off music. Obviously, we dibbled and dabbled in the street shit. But we was trying to stay out in the streets and that’s what motivated me to go hard with the music.

Stream The 7 below on Tidal, and purchase it over at iTunes now.