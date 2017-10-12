Ralo And Lil Durk Go Back To The Projects In Video For “Chiraqistan”

Ralo’s come-up in the rap game has been nothing short of major. The Atlanta native continues to ride his own wave by unleashing the music visuals for his song “Chiraqistan” featuring Lil Durk.

With Joe Moore behind the lens, Ralo and Chi-Town’s Durk take a trip back to the projects where there are lots of money, guns and plenty of street soldiers ready for war.

“OG, I’m with OTF and you know we verse anybody/Durk told me that they forgot, he think they forgot about it/Hop out we reminding niggas, who the fuck behind these niggas?/Fuck whoever signed these niggas, we shoot whoever ridin’ with ‘em,” raps Ralo.

The song comes from Ralo’s latest project, Ralo LaFlare.

Watch the video above.