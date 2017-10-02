Rap fans in the 6ix got their life this past weekend (Sept. 28). Spotify’s live concert series, RapCaviar Live, took their talents to Toronto, where they put the spotlight on not only America’s fastest rising stars, but on home grown Toronto talent as well. Lil Uzi Vert, the evening’s headliner, shared a bill with Playboi Carti and DJ Drama at Toronto’s REBEL. What the crowd didn’t know, however, was that they were about to indulge in surprise guests galore.

Unannounced guests included Murda Beatz, Roy Woods, Killy, Pressa, Tory Lanez and OVO’s newest signee (and the rapper behind Summer 2017’s low key hottest song, “Live Up To My Name”) Baka Not Nice. Even Drake was down in the crowd soaking up all the Toronto magic.

The evening was kinda lit, to put it really lightly. Check out more footage from RapCaviar below and flip through for photos and a recap of what you missed.