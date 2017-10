Rapsody’s Laila’s Wisdom album is literally getting better with time. To close this week out, the Jamla rapper delivers a new video from the project.

READ: Rapsody’s ‘Laila’s Wisdom’ And 7 Books That Explore Black Religion

For her Kendrick Lamar and Lance SkiiiWalker assisted track, “Power,” Rapsody treats fans to visuals that capture the rebel spirit of her lyrics.