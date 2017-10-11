To start the new year off on a high note, Red Rocks Amphitheatre outside Denver will host its first-ever New Years Eve concert with hip-hop’s top-tier acts headlining the inaugural event.

The night’s headliners include Migos — who kicked off 2017 with their colossal hit “Bad & Boujee” followed by their second album Culture — Young Thug and Post Malone.

Earlier this year, Malone’s single “Congratulations” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and went five-times platinum and recently earned his highest charting single to date with “rockstar” featuring 21 Savage.

Lil Yachty will also join his fellow rappers for the New Years Eve at Red Rocks event, along with a handful of others. Presale tickets will be available for purchase on Thursday (Oct. 12) here. Full sale tickets will be available on Friday (Oct. 13).

