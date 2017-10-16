While Gucci Mane plans to tie the knot in a BET wedding special on Tuesday (Oct. 17), the veteran rapper recently laced up another life-altering partnership with a famous footwear brand.

On Monday afternoon (Oct. 16), Reebok Classic announced their alignment with the “Both” rapper that will usher in the resurgence of the Workout Plus EG, which was a cultural highlight in 1986.

“It’s really exciting to be part of the Reebok fam and get the opportunity to star in my own campaign,” Gucci Mane said via press release. “I’ve been a big fan of Reebok since day one, and the Workout is one of my favorite styles because of its look and long heritage, especially in Atlanta and the South. It’s a style that’s stood the test of time and I’m excited to put my own take on it through this campaign.”

Available in five colorways, the Workout Plus EG will be sold for $85 at Jimmy Jazz and Reebok.com.