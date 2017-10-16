Rihanna Speaks On Having A “Fluctuating Body Type”

It’s no surprise that Rihanna stops the masses every time she steps out on a red carpet or in front of the paparazzi’s cameras. Her outfit selection continues to solidify the fact that only the internationally-known artist can pull off the unthinkable no matter her body type.

In an interview with The Cut, the Grammy Award-winning singer remained candid on the change in her physical appearance and how she selects her clothes for the day. “I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day – the next week – I need something oversized,” she said. “I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?”

The Fenty Beauty mastermind also dished on the importance of wearing clothes that align with a person’s body type and whatever makes them feel comfortable. “I really pay attention every day when I go into the closest about what’s working for my body that morning,” she said. “I feel like that’s how everyone should go after fashion because it’s an individual thing. And then, if you take it further, it’s like: What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week. We doing oversized?”

Earlier this year, Rih even responded to comments on Instagram that called out her reported weight gain with a simple meme of Gucci Mane’s own physical transformation.

To keep up with the “Diamonds” singer’s achievements, her native country of Barbados will name a street after one of their most recognizable stars. The unveiling will occur on the nation’s independence day (Nov. 30), which the 29-year-old will attend.