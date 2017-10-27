Rihanna’s latest business venture ushered in a huge payday. According to WWD, the internationally-known entertainer’s Fenty Beauty line made $72 million in its first month of release.

READ: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Collection Has Other Makeup Brands Shook

After debuting online and in Sephora stores at the top of September, the cosmetic entity’s dividends were garnered in part by media revenue, which Newsweek describes as money made from social media promotion.

The makeup line includes 40 foundation shades, a lipgloss that the ANTI singer wanted to create for “all skin tones,” a highlighter as well as other contouring tools. In addition to this Fenty Beauty rollout, the 29-year-old recently debuted a holiday collection that’ll surely boost the revenue. Fenty Beauty also beat out other brands including NYX, Kylie Cosmetics, Urban Decay and more.

READ: Someone Used Fenty Beauty’s Blotting Sheet As Rolling Paper And Failed

“There are endless possibilities coming,” she said per Teen Vogue. “You just have to wait and see.”