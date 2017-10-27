Rotimi And Kranium Link Up For “Want More” Video
When he’s not getting into character for the hit series Power, Rotimi is putting all of his energy into his music, which has received a tremendous amount of positive acclaim.
For his latest musical offering, the “Situation” singer released the Walu-directed video for “Want More” featuring Kranium. The visual takes viewers on a sultry and romantic journey inside a Brooklyn nightclub and will prompt you to get up out of your seat and move your body.
Indulge above.