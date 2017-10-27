When he’s not getting into character for the hit series Power, Rotimi is putting all of his energy into his music, which has received a tremendous amount of positive acclaim.

For his latest musical offering, the “Situation” singer released the Walu-directed video for “Want More” featuring Kranium. The visual takes viewers on a sultry and romantic journey inside a Brooklyn nightclub and will prompt you to get up out of your seat and move your body.

Indulge above.