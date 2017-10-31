Royce da 5’9” may be a fan of Cardi B as an up-and-coming talent in the rap game, but he isn’t too happy about her latest achievement. After the Bronx native revealed that she had received the Spirit of Detroit Award, Royce recorded a video message on Instagram, calling out the music industry and his hometown for disrespecting native artists.

“Detroit, when y’all gon’ cut it out with the goofy s**t?” he said also referencing his own tracks, “Detroit Vs. Everybody” and “No Fly Zone.” “When are we going to stop being so politically correct? This is not a politically correct business. This record industry does not care about Detroit.”

He then reiterates his love for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper before tearing into the idea of awarding her with an award in Detroit before one from her own hometown. “I love Cardi B just like everybody else, but Cardi B don’t know s**t about the spirit of Detroit,” he added. “She ain’t even receive the Spirit of New York Award yet. What the f**k is we giving her an award for about the spirit of our city? I’m a Spirit of Detroit Award recipient, [but] that took the umph out of it for me.”

He continued: “Give Kash Doll the goddamn award Y’all gotta stop it man. Y’all gotta stop it. We must stop it. We gotta start looking out for our own artists. That’s the only way we gon’ move as a city,” he concluded.

Interestingly enough, Kash Doll also had a lot to say about Cardi’s latest honor. The rapper, who has already won the award before, hopped on Twitter on Oct. 30, where she questioned why her city would honor a foreigner. “It’s just weird nothing against her I just thought u had to put work in the city to get it like other artist in Detroit,” Kash Doll tweeted on Oct. 30.

Check out the video of Royce da 5’9” on Instagram below.