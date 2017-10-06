It’s been 10 years since the third installment of the buddy-cop film, Rush Hour. The series, which stars Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, could be getting a re-up in the near future.

READ: Chris Tucker Unsure About ‘Friday’ Reboot: “I Don’t Think I Can Do Another One”

“For the last seven years, we’ve been turning down the script, turning down the script,” announced Chan, during an interview with Power 106’s The Cruz Show. “Yesterday, we just agreed.” His comments can be hear around the 2:20 mark.

However, there is one condition that could dash fan’s dreams. Chris Tucker has to agree with the idea to do a fourth film.

“The script probably at the end of this month will have a second draft and next year, probably start, if…Chris Tucker agrees,” he continued.

READ: Jackie Chan Will Retire After Next Movie

The Brett Ratner-directed franchise has grossed a worldwide domestic gross of $850.6 million. Would you see a fourth Rush Hour film?