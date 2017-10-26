Ryan Murphy created a new show centered around New York City’s ballroom culture in the 80s titled Pose. The American Horror Story creator selected five transgender actors to round out the FX program, Variety reports.

The show will reportedly start filming its pilot episode in November. The five trans characters are Angelica Ross (Candy), Indya Moore (Angel), MJ Rodriguez (Blanca), Hailie Sahar (Lulu), and current ballroom star Dominique Jackson (Elektra). A few of the trailblazing cast members have appeared on Luke Cage, Nurse Jackie, Claws, Mr. Robot and Transparent.

Trans activist, journalist, and author, Janet Mock will assist Murphy in writing the script along with the show’s co-creator Steve Canals and Our Lady J. Other prominent figures in the ballroom scene like Twiggy Pucci Garcon, Michael Roberson, Hector Extravaganza, Skylar King and Sol Williams will take on consulting roles.

Fellow trans activist Silas Howard will also serve as a co-executive producer while famed dancers Danielle Polanco and Leiomy Maldonado will choreograph the ball scenes.

This is refreshing to see considering how marginalized people of color aren’t accurately represented in mainstream media. It’s genius that Murphy has assembled a group of people that are from the community to help him create the show, but also be its face. This kind of visibility and representation is needed.

CREDIT: FX

“We are thrilled that POSE pushes the narrative forward by centering on the unique and under-told experiences of trans women and gay people of color,” Canals told Variety. “Ryan has assembled a strong team of storytellers and innovators to collaborate on telling this important narrative. As a Bronx-bred queer writer of color, I’m honored to aid in ushering this groundbreaking show into homes.”