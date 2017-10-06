Fall is a favorite season of many because of versatile temperatures, pumpkin spice everything and an excuse to swaddle in scarves a la Lenny Kravitz. Autumn’s real claim to fame, however, should be how it ushers in new music to suit the moods and colors of the season. Singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio’s voice fits right into the scenery, especially with her aptly titled new release, About Time.

The 10-track project, which features 6LACK on bonus song “Belong To You,” follows behind her well-received 2016 EP, Confidently Lost. Now, Claudio will be sharing goods from both bodies of work alongside 6lack on his FREE 6LACK TOUR, which runs from this October through November.

Get into About Time below.

Want more, stream Confidently Lost below.