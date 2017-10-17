Saweetie is slowly but surely rising from Instagram fame to one of the female rappers that the music industry has their eyes on. Her song, “Icy Girl,” caught fire on Soundcloud a few months back and the track’s newly released video has people talking. Borrowing a familiar Kia sample, Saweetie flexes on the track, but also drops gems about her larger life goals.

“Never living comfortably, got a lot of goals to meet/My team is trying to eat so we grinding til’ our mental bleed/You trynna get a bag of weed?/I’m trynna get a bag a week/Put it in my savings and invest in the right companies/My dream is like a child and I’m taking all the custody,” she raps on “So Icey.”

The rapper recently released a new freestyle, titled “High Maintence,” that also sparked its own string of viral videos from adoring fans.

Stay tuned for more from the up-and-coming artist.