Scram Jones Shows Us What’s Wrong With The World “Today”

Our current days are the wildest with natural disasters, despicable leaders threatening war and unstable mass shooters all happening within the span of a month. Yet, producer/DJ, Scram Jones wrangles the ills of our times in his newest single, “Today”. The music man, who raps as well as he produces crazy tracks, brings to light some suggestions that can heal and repair our hurting society. Take a moment to get into Scram’s deepest thoughts and soulful groove.

And here is his #5MinsOfFunk showcase for NYC’s Hot 97FM Funk Master Flex for good measure: