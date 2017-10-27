Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa To Discuss Life-Saving Kidney Transplant
Selena Gomez and her friend, actress Francia Raisa, will appear on TODAY next week to discuss the life-saving kidney transplant that saved Gomez’s life over the summer.
Gomez, 25, suffers from the chronic autoimmune disease Lupus. She discovered that her kidneys were failing and she would need a transplant. As detailed in the snippet of next week’s interview, Gomez did not want to ask anyone for help. However, 29-year-old Raisa generously volunteered to give her kidney.
“I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death,” says Gomez. “That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life … and she volunteered and did it.”
“You feel that Francia saved your life?” -@savannahguthrie
“Because she did.” -@selenagomez pic.twitter.com/2C2tzIvz1S
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 27, 2017
The secret surgery occurred over the summer, and Gomez broke the news about the successful transplant in an Instagram post thanking her “sis” Francia.
“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she wrote. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”
The full interview will air Oct. 30 and 31 on NBC’s TODAY.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith