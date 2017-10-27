Selena Gomez and her friend, actress Francia Raisa, will appear on TODAY next week to discuss the life-saving kidney transplant that saved Gomez’s life over the summer.

READ: Selena Gomez Received A Kidney Transplant From Her Best Friend

Gomez, 25, suffers from the chronic autoimmune disease Lupus. She discovered that her kidneys were failing and she would need a transplant. As detailed in the snippet of next week’s interview, Gomez did not want to ask anyone for help. However, 29-year-old Raisa generously volunteered to give her kidney.

“I guess I got to the point where it was really kind of life or death,” says Gomez. “That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life … and she volunteered and did it.”

The secret surgery occurred over the summer, and Gomez broke the news about the successful transplant in an Instagram post thanking her “sis” Francia.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa,” she wrote. “She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

READ: Selena Gomez Has A “Fetish” For The Surreal In Gucci Mane-Assisted Video

The full interview will air Oct. 30 and 31 on NBC’s TODAY.